Tenet Healthcare, Fisker rise; Newmont, Aon fall

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 04:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Aon Plc., down $11.26 to $232.84.

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing to block insurance brokerage Aon's acquisition of Willis Towers Watson.

Lennar Corp., up $3.31 to $94.65.

The homebuilder's second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hologic Inc., up 97 cents to $62.86.

The medical device maker closed its buyout of molecular diagnostic testing company Mobidiag Oy.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $1.86 to $68.63.

The hospital operator sold five hospitals in Florida to Steward Health Care System for $1.1 billion.

TAL Education Group, down $3.35 to $20.62.

The education services provider will reportedly face tougher rules on private tutoring in China.

Danaher Corp., up $12.34 to $257.08.

The industrial and medical device maker is buying privately-held Aldevron for about $9.6 billion.

Newmont Corp., down $4.78 to $63.67.

The price of gold slumped and weighed on the gold producer's stock.

Fisker Inc., up 59 cents to $18.33.

The electric vehicle maker signed a manufacturing agreement with Magna International.

Updated : 2021-06-18 06:33 GMT+08:00

