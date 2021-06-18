Greece: Man held over murder of UK wife after robbery claim

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek man has been detained as a suspect in the murder of his British wife outside Athens last month after publicly claiming she'd been killed during a brutal invasion of the couple's home, police said late Thursday.

Caroline Crouch, 20, a British national who grew up in Greece, was found murdered in a bedroom on May 11 after her husband reported the crime to the police.

The 33-year-old helicopter pilot and flight instructor Babis Anagnostopoulos made statements hours after the killing, telling reporters they had been tied up by robbers who broke into their home, some 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) east of Athens.

The couple's infant daughter was at home at the time of Crouch's death but was not harmed. Police had issued a 300,000-euro ($365,000) reward for information on the crime.

On Thursday, authorities said new evidence had come to light and that the husband had been summoned for questioning after attending a memorial service on the Aegean Sea island of Alonissos, where Crouch grew up.

He was transported to Athens by helicopter from the nearby island of Skiathos.