Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ons Jabeur edges Canada's Leylah Fernandez at Birmingham

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 03:09
Ons Jabeur edges Canada's Leylah Fernandez at Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia rallied past 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Thursday at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.

Jabeur, who defeated 19-year-old American Catherine McNally in straight sets in the first round, had a more difficult time with the Canadian teenager. Fernandez saved three break points in the decisive third set but had two of her six double faults.

In other matches in the round of 16, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic came back to defeat fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2. Martincova had seven aces and saved nine of 13 break points. Ostapenko struggled through nine double faults in the 2-hour, 21-minute match.

Also, Anastasia Potapova of Russia beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3, and Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 7-5.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-18 05:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths