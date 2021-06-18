Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rangers acquire RHP Santana from Dodgers for minor leaguer

By Associated Press
2021/06/18 02:16
Rangers acquire RHP Santana from Dodgers for minor leaguer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Dodgers in a trade Thursday, sending minor league lefty Kevin Bautista to Los Angeles.

Santana had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. He had a 6.00 ERA (10 earned runs in 15 innings) in a career-high 16 relief appearances this season. The right-hander made 32 appearances over the past four seasons with Los Angeles.

South Korean lefty Hyeon-Jong Yang was designated for assignment by Texas to make room on its 40-man roster for Santana.

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release or outright Yang to the minor leagues. Yang went 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA in eight games (four starts) with the Rangers before getting was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock this week.

Bautista has been with the Rangers’ group in Surprise, Arizona, for extended spring training games, but he has not seen action in an official game since 2019. He has a 3-1 record with a 3.70 ERA (23 ER/56.0 IP) over 32 relief appearances combined in the Dominican Summer League (2018-19) and Arizona League (2019).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-18 03:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths