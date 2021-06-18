HK security chief tells colleagues of 5 arrested at Apple Daily to ‘cut ties with these criminals’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the arrest of five senior staff at Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, Hong Kong Secretary of Security John Lee (李家超) has threatened those who maintain contact with the five with a “hefty price.”

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Lee told those assembled, “Don’t associate with these criminals endangering national security, you will pay a hefty price... cut ties with these criminals before it’s too late to repent,” according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

On the same day, Chinese authorities gave the raid high marks, with Beijing’s Liaison Office stating that it “resolutely support[ed] the act of justice.”

The police raid on Apple Daily, which involved over 500 officers, began at 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 17) and resulted in the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow, Associate Publisher Pui-man, and Cheung Chi-wai, who is the online news manager, according to the report. In addition, HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) in assets belonging to three companies affiliated with the newspaper were frozen.

While police blocked exits and rummaged through the computers and desks of journalists, those present were prevented from moving freely in the building, and some officers reportedly prevented photos from being taken. In all, 38 computers were seized, according to Apple Daily, which despite the raid sent its Friday print edition to the presses.

The cause for the arrests was the publication of 30 articles in both Chinese and English that called for the implementation of sanctions by foreign governments on either Hong Kong or China, Lee said. The security chief declined to answer reporters’ questions as to whether the papers continued operations would constitute a crime, nor whether it would be illegal to share the paper’s articles or buy shares in Next Media, the parent company of Apple Daily.

However, Lee did make a veiled threat against anyone who would share articles from Apple Daily and other pro-democracy publications, saying that while the motives of those who shared said content would, of course, be examined, it would be best not to “draw suspicion to yourself, if it is not something you wish to spread,” per Hong Kong Free Press.

While the raid was the first of its kind on a newspaper for alleged contravention of Hong Kong’s national security law, which went into effect in June of 2020 and criminalized nearly all forms of dissent in the territory, it was the second time police have made arrests at the publication. Last August, Next Media owner Jimmy Lai (黎智英) was arrested for alleged “collusion with foreign forces” and “conspiracy to defraud.”

Lai is serving 20 months in prison for his role in several 2019 protests, though he faces additional charges with Hong Kong’s High Court that could see him serve out a life sentence if convicted.