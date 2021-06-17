Ukraine gets 1st win, beats North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020

North Macedonia's Darko Churlinov attempts to control the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedo... North Macedonia's Darko Churlinov attempts to control the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Ghement, Pool)

Ukraine's manager Andriy Shevchenko gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the Nationa... Ukraine's manager Andriy Shevchenko gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Ghement, Pool)

Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi, foreground, is tackled by North Macedonia's Darko Velkovski during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match betwe... Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi, foreground, is tackled by North Macedonia's Darko Velkovski during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Justin Setterfield, Pool via AP)

Ukraine's Vitaliy Mykolenko runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the Natio... Ukraine's Vitaliy Mykolenko runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Justin Setterfield, Pool via AP)

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev, left, and Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match be... North Macedonia's Goran Pandev, left, and Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Mihai Barbu, Pool)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored again at the European Championship in Ukraine’s 2-1 victory over North Macedonia on Thursday.

Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The two forwards also scored in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020.

Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.

Ruslan Malinovskyi later had a penalty saved on the other end by Stole Dimitrievski. It was awarded for a handball after a video review.

Ukraine now has three points in Group C while North Macedonia has zero and is facing elimination from the tournament.

___

