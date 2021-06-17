Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Azarenka, Samsonova, Muguruza win at grass-court German Open

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 22:59
Azarenka, Samsonova, Muguruza win at grass-court German Open

BERLIN (AP) — Victoria Azarenka reached the quarterfinals of the German Open by defeating home favorite Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday.

The seventh-seeded Azarenka was down 4-1 in the second set before beating the German for the 10th time in 11 matches.

Azarenka needed 1 hour, 22 minutes to prevail and next faces either the fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or American Jessica Pegula in her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.

Liudmila Samsonova upset Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Russian clash. The 22-year-old next faces Madison Keys of the United States, who upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3 to ensure her progress. The Spaniard next faces Alizé Cornet in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Cornet upset the third-seeded Bianca Andreescu on Wednesday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-18 00:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths