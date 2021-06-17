Alexa
Haiti's power company says men attacked key infrastructure

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 23:08
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials with Haiti’s power company said Thursday that its employees and some of its infrastructure have come under attack by a group of men who pretended to be security guards.

The company said the men, along with what it described as complicit security guards, occupied a power plant near the Péligre Dam in Haiti’s central region. Officials added that the men had previously been hired illegally, and despite their ouster, kept returning to the power plant.

The power company’s director, Michel Présumé, said in a tweet on Wednesday that authorities have not removed or arrested the men. He added that the plant’s auxiliary generator also is damaged, although it wasn’t immediately clear why, or how many customers might be experiencing outages as a result of the situation.

A company spokesperson said Présumé was not available for comment.

Updated : 2021-06-18 00:32 GMT+08:00

