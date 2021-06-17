American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|Boston
|42
|27
|.609
|1
|New York
|35
|32
|.522
|7
|Toronto
|33
|33
|.500
|8½
|Baltimore
|22
|45
|.328
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|28
|.569
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|37
|.448
|12½
|Detroit
|29
|39
|.426
|14
|Minnesota
|27
|41
|.397
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Houston
|39
|28
|.582
|2½
|Seattle
|34
|36
|.486
|9
|Los Angeles
|33
|35
|.485
|9
|Texas
|25
|43
|.368
|17
___
Detroit 6, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7
Houston 8, Texas 4
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
Minnesota 7, Seattle 2
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.