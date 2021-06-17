Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _
Boston 42 27 .609 1
New York 35 32 .522 7
Toronto 33 33 .500
Baltimore 22 45 .328 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 25 .632 _
Cleveland 37 28 .569
Kansas City 30 37 .448 12½
Detroit 29 39 .426 14
Minnesota 27 41 .397 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 43 27 .614 _
Houston 39 28 .582
Seattle 34 36 .486 9
Los Angeles 33 35 .485 9
Texas 25 43 .368 17

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 8, Texas 4

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-18 00:30 GMT+08:00

