Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Euro Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 22:15
Euro Glance

GROUP STAGE GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Wales 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Switzerland 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Turkey 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
GROUP STAGE Friday, June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 1600 GMT

Italy vs. Wales, 1600 GMT

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Finland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
GROUP STAGE Saturday, June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Thursday, June 17

Denmark vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT

Monday, June 21

Russia vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT

Finland vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands vs. Austria, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 1600 GMT

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 1600 GMT

England vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic vs. England, 1900 GMT

Croatia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
GROUP STAGE Monday, June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 1300 GMT

Saturday, June 19

Spain vs. Poland, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs. France, 1300 GMT

Portugal vs. Germany, 1600 GMT

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT

Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

Updated : 2021-06-18 00:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths