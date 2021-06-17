Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
New York 6 5 .545 2
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Chicago 5 7 .417
Washington 4 6 .400
Indiana 1 12 .077 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846
Las Vegas 9 3 .750
Los Angeles 5 5 .500
Dallas 5 6 .455 5
Phoenix 5 7 .417
Minnesota 4 6 .400

___

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles 85, Phoenix 80

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-18 00:30 GMT+08:00

