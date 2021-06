Thursday At The Queen's Club London Purse: €1,290,135 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen's Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Daniel Evans (6), Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (4), France, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-5, 6-4.