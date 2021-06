Thursday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Berlin Purse: €456,073 Surface: Grass BERLIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Bett1Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.