Thursday At Gerry Weber Stadium Halle, Germany Purse: €1,318,605 Surface: Grass HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (5), Germany, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-2.