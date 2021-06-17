Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts live-fire drills

Exercise aimed at improving soldiers' combat readiness, expertise with weapons

  174
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 19:18
Soldiers firing Howitzer on Wednesday. (Penghu Defense Command photo)

Soldiers firing Howitzer on Wednesday. (Penghu Defense Command photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s Penghu Defense Command stated on Thursday (June 17) that it carried out live-fire drills the day before in order to maintain combat readiness amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Defense Commander Lieutenant General Liu Hsieh-ching (劉協慶) oversaw the exercise and said he appreciated the hard work of the officers and soldiers involved, Military News Agency reported.

Troops followed the proper protocol for checking equipment and ammunition and successfully carried out firing procedures, tactical maneuvers, and gun placement procedures. After the firing order was given, waves of artillery hit their targets with great accuracy.

Commander Liu said that although the current COVID outbreak is still severe, combat readiness training must not be forfeited. The troops were able to use various weapons and undergo live ammunition training to fully understand their tasks and familiarize themselves with their weapons as well as their environment, he said.

The drills also serve to practice implementing defense plans and battlefield operations and “achieve the goals of training for war and merging combat with training."
Taiwan
Taiwan Army
Penghu Defense Command
Liu Hsieh-ching
combat readiness

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/17 11:44
Taiwanese doctor urges diabetics to get vaccinated for COVID
Taiwanese doctor urges diabetics to get vaccinated for COVID
2021/06/16 21:44
Pentagon mulls dedicated naval task force to check China: Report
Pentagon mulls dedicated naval task force to check China: Report
2021/06/16 21:08
EU to add Taiwan, US to safe travel list
EU to add Taiwan, US to safe travel list
2021/06/16 20:08
Philippines denies report it intends to buy COVID vaccines from Taiwan
Philippines denies report it intends to buy COVID vaccines from Taiwan
2021/06/16 17:00

Updated : 2021-06-17 21:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions