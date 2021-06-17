Alexa
Taipei mayor thanks Prague for support amid COVID-19 spike

Prague mayor shows solidarity with Taipei, hints at possible vaccine donations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 18:58
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je  (left), Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je  (left), Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Thursday (June 17) expressed gratitude towards Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib for a letter affirming the Czech capital’s full support for Taipei amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In the letter, dated June 14, Hrib assured Ko that Prague would stand with Taipei and said he has brought up the possibility of vaccine donations to Taiwan to the Czech government. The Prague mayor also posted a video on Twitter Tuesday, saying he was “appalled that politics is obstructing the delivery of vaccines to Taiwan.”

Ko stated in a Facebook post on Thursday that the letter made him feel warm. Last year, both the central government and Taipei City government provided assistance to the European nation during the height of the pandemic, including a donation of 100,000 masks without expecting anything in return, he said, adding that “this is because mutual assistance and caring for others are the most basic values.”

The Taipei mayor said he believes that Taiwan will overcome the pandemic soon, just like every challenge it has faced in the past. “Having seen who our real friends are, I would like to express my deepest respect and gratitude to Hrib,” Ko said, adding that he hopes Taipei’s friends abroad are safe and healthy and that he looks forward to seeing them again soon.
Taipei
Ko Wen-je
Prague
Zdenek Hrib
Czech Republic
Taiwan
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-06-17 19:56 GMT+08:00

