Taiwan night market operator gives vendors interest-free loans to weather COVID

Traditional markets are still open but restrict access Traditional markets are still open but restrict access (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vendors at a night market in Nantou County can receive an interest-free loan of up to NT$30,000 (US$1,079) to help them weather the current COVID-19 outbreak, reports said Thursday (June 17).

The Sandals Pier tourist night market (草鞋墩人文觀光夜市) in the central Taiwanese township of Caotun had been closed for over a month due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, UDN reported. In earlier times, the market had been the most bustling in the county, receiving up to 30,000 visitors a night.

As Taiwan confirmed 180 new COVID cases on May 15, the Nantou County Government announced a package of emergency measures, including the closure of all night markets.

As the Sandals Pier market operator, Chiang Chin-liang (江欽良) understood that the 350 vendors would not have an income for some time and that not all of them qualified for government aid. Therefore, he decided to offer the interest-free loans, UDN reported.

Within a week, about 40 vendors had applied for money, with repayment expected to start the month after the market started operating again.