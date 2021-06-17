Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gattuso leaves Fiorentina 3 weeks after becoming its coach

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 16:45
Gattuso leaves Fiorentina 3 weeks after becoming its coach

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Gennaro Gattuso left his role as Fiorentina coach on Thursday, barely three weeks after taking charge of the Italian club.

The move was made due to reported disagreements over the transfer market.

Fiorentina said the decision was made “by mutual agreement.”

Gattuso was anxious for the Viola to sign Portugal midfielder Sergio Oliveira from Porto but Fiorentina management was hesitant over a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($24 million), Italian media reported, adding that Gattuso also wanted the team to get Portugal winger Gonçalo Guedes from Valencia.

Gattuso, the former Italy and AC Milan midfielder, had taken over at Fiorentina after leaving Napoli.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-17 18:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
12 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
12 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions