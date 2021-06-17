Alexa
South Korea plans July opening for vaccinated visitors but not for tourists

Quarantine-free stays for visitors, including business people and relatives

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 17:14
Vaccination in South Korea 

Vaccination in South Korea  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea is planning to allow vaccinated visitors to enter the country in July without quarantine, but tourists will not yet be allowed in, reports said Thursday (June 17).

The vaccines used would have to be brands approved by the World Health Organization, CNA reported. At least two weeks after the completion of the vaccination process but one week before the visit, the travelers would have to apply for the trip to South Korea.

However, the July opening would not include tourists. Instead, it would target business travelers, academics and students, charitable organizations, and direct relatives of people already inside the country.

A quarantine would also still be enforced for travelers arriving from countries still suffering from grave outbreaks of the virus. During June, arrivals from 13 countries including Chile, Brazil, and South Africa were still submitted to quarantine measures, the report said.
South Korea
travel restrictions
quarantine
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-06-17 19:55 GMT+08:00

