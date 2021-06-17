Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers

Taiwan TV show host donated 342 oxygen therapy machines to hospitals, gave out free food to healthcare workers

  184
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 17:27
Taiwanese celebrity Jia Yong-jie Thursday (Jun. 17) received a phone call from the president praising her help towards medical workers. (Facebook, 賈永婕...

Taiwanese celebrity Jia Yong-jie Thursday (Jun. 17) received a phone call from the president praising her help towards medical workers. (Facebook, 賈永婕...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese celebrity Jia Yong-jie (賈永婕) on Thursday (Jun. 17) received a phone call from the president who praised her for helping medical workers amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Jia, a Taiwanese TV show host and model, raised NT$92 million (US$3 million) to procure 342 high-flow nasal cannula machines (HFNC) and delivered them to hospitals herself. Additionally, she called her friends to join her and handed out free food and drinks to healthcare workers.

On Thursday, Jia delivered 100 lunch boxes from Marriott Taipei and 100 cups of beverages from Wuan Wuan Thai tea (萬萬泰式飲料) to New Taipei City Hospital in Sanchong District, according to a post on Jia's Facebook. Wuan Wuan, the owner of Wuan Wuan Thai tea, stated that she contacted Jia and agreed to give out free delicious drinks featuring Thai ingredients.

On Thursday at 12 p.m., Jia shared a photo of herself on the phone on her Instagram story. For the caption, she wrote “Oh my god! President called me!” with a teary-eyed emoji.

Tsai confirmed on Facebook that she called Jia in person to cheer her up. The president not only expressed gratitude towards the young lady and her friends for helping medical workers in the fight against the pandemic, but she also told her "I am sorry there are people who treated you unfairly."

Despite her heartwarming deeds, Jia still receives many criticisms. One netizen accused her of trying to "split the country." The TV show host expressed her disappointment during a Facebook livestream and emphasized that she is just happy she is able to help and never had any intentions to tear the country apart.

Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers
Jia talking to President Tsai Ing-wen. (Instagram, Jia Yong-jie photo)


Jia Yong-jie's Facebook post


President Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook post
Jia Yong-jie
賈永婕
president
medical aid
covid

RELATED ARTICLES

President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
2021/06/17 12:49
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
2021/06/17 11:07
Taiwanese doctor urges diabetics to get vaccinated for COVID
Taiwanese doctor urges diabetics to get vaccinated for COVID
2021/06/16 21:44
EU to add Taiwan, US to safe travel list
EU to add Taiwan, US to safe travel list
2021/06/16 20:08
Taiwan likely to manufacture COVID home test kit
Taiwan likely to manufacture COVID home test kit
2021/06/16 19:34

Updated : 2021-06-17 21:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca shot over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions