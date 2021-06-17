Taiwanese celebrity receives phone call from president after helping medical workers

Taiwanese celebrity Jia Yong-jie Thursday (Jun. 17) received a phone call from the president praising her help towards medical workers. (Facebook, 賈永婕... Taiwanese celebrity Jia Yong-jie Thursday (Jun. 17) received a phone call from the president praising her help towards medical workers. (Facebook, 賈永婕的跑跳人生臉書 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese celebrity Jia Yong-jie (賈永婕) on Thursday (Jun. 17) received a phone call from the president who praised her for helping medical workers amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Jia, a Taiwanese TV show host and model, raised NT$92 million (US$3 million) to procure 342 high-flow nasal cannula machines (HFNC) and delivered them to hospitals herself. Additionally, she called her friends to join her and handed out free food and drinks to healthcare workers.

On Thursday, Jia delivered 100 lunch boxes from Marriott Taipei and 100 cups of beverages from Wuan Wuan Thai tea (萬萬泰式飲料) to New Taipei City Hospital in Sanchong District, according to a post on Jia's Facebook. Wuan Wuan, the owner of Wuan Wuan Thai tea, stated that she contacted Jia and agreed to give out free delicious drinks featuring Thai ingredients.

On Thursday at 12 p.m., Jia shared a photo of herself on the phone on her Instagram story. For the caption, she wrote “Oh my god! President called me!” with a teary-eyed emoji.

Tsai confirmed on Facebook that she called Jia in person to cheer her up. The president not only expressed gratitude towards the young lady and her friends for helping medical workers in the fight against the pandemic, but she also told her "I am sorry there are people who treated you unfairly."

Despite her heartwarming deeds, Jia still receives many criticisms. One netizen accused her of trying to "split the country." The TV show host expressed her disappointment during a Facebook livestream and emphasized that she is just happy she is able to help and never had any intentions to tear the country apart.



Jia talking to President Tsai Ing-wen. (Instagram, Jia Yong-jie photo)



Jia Yong-jie's Facebook post



President Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook post