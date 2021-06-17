Alexa
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths

Nation sees fewer than 200 cases for 5th straight day

  1701
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 14:29
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 17) reported 175 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth straight day that fewer than 200 cases were reported.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the new coronavirus cases at a press conference that afternoon. He also announced 19 deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 497.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 100 males and 75 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 3-16. Of these cases, 87 were in New Taipei City, 34 in Taipei, 31 in Miaoli County, 10 in Hsinchu County, seven in Taoyuan, and two each in Hualien County, Keelung City, and Taichung.

Epidemiological investigations have found that of the 54 cases outside Taipei and New Taipei City, 53 were from known sources and one was from an unknown source. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 19 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday include 11 men and eight women between the ages of 40 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 8 to June 12.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 15 and June 14, while the dates of death ranged from June 8-15.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 12,042 cases announced between May 11 and June 15, 6,731 have been released from quarantine. This means that the ratio of those released from quarantine has reached 55.9 percent of confirmed cases.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 973,215 COVID-19 tests, with 951,005 coming back negative. Out of the 13,584 confirmed cases, 1,161 were imported, 12,370 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 94 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 497 individuals have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2021-06-17 15:23 GMT+08:00

