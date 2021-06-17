Alexa
Former Japanese PM praises vaccine donation to Taiwan

Taiwan is 'a true friend of Japan': Abe Shinzo

  207
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 14:40
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (Facebook, abeshinzo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said Thursday (June 17) that his country’s recent donation of 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses “to that country” Taiwan was self-evident.

On June 4, a Japan Air Lines flight carrying 1,238,460 AstraZeneca vaccine doses touched down in Taiwan. Distribution of the shots started about a week later.

During a radio interview, Abe emphasized the friendship between the two nations, adding that “When that country lands into trouble, it’s only self-evident that we send vaccines,” the Liberty Times reported.

He also referred to Taiwan's financial donations to Japan in the wake of that country's 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan also donated surgical masks, another move which Japan would not forget, Abe said, praising the island as “a true friend of Japan.”

The former prime minister’s description of Taiwan as a "country" also attracted attention. He recently acknowledged that he had received a phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in which she expressed her gratitude for the vaccine donation.
Taiwan-Japan relations
Abe Shinzo
vaccine donation
COVID-19
Fukushima nuclear accident

