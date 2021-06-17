Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-developed vaccines may not be available in late July as expected, as the Taiwanese government has tied their launch to international recognition, and the U.S. FDA has lingering concerns about Medigen Vaccine Biologics (MVC) immunological bridging approach.

Taiwanese vaccine maker MVC announced on June 10 that it had completed the phase two clinical trials for its vaccine candidate, with the results meeting the safety and efficacy standards set by Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization (EUA). The application for the EUA is currently underway in Taiwan.

On May 18, three weeks before MVC announced its unblinded immunogenicity data, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed confidence that the home-grown vaccine would be made available by the end of July. However, doubts mounted as experts saw the schedule set by the government as "unlikely."

On Thursday (June 17), people familiar with the matter told UDN that the U.S. FDA had responded to a request from Taiwan's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to greenlight “immunobridging” prior to MVC's unblinding for phase two on June 10.

The American agency, which is responsible for ensuring the safety and efficacy of human and veterinary drugs, replied that it was "still discussing approaches to immunobridging and an official position at this time is not possible." Following an announcement from the U.S. FDA on May 25 that it may decline to review EUA submissions for COVID-19 vaccines, the latest development has nearly dashed the last hope to secure acknowledgment from the organizations that set global drug standards.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized for emergency use in the U.S., according to Reuters.

According to the EUA review standards of Taiwan’s FDA, the agency will look into the immunogenicity data of 200 Taiwanese recipients of AstraZeneca shots in March. It will then use the data as a comparison to evaluate whether the efficacy of the MVC vaccine is equivalent to COVID jabs approved by the big international players.

The development also raised concern that the home-grown vaccine might not be made available in late July, as President Tsai has promised the domestic vaccine will be reviewed in accordance with the international standards.

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convenor Chong Inn-wen (鍾飲文) declined to comment on the latest reports, citing confidentiality; however, he also said there has yet to be an international consensus on adopting immunobridging. Chong added that the European Union and South Korea are leaning towards giving immunobridging a try, while the U.S. FDA has yet to completely shut the door on the approach.