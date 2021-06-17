Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to establish medical presence in Somaliland

Taiwanese team will train medical workers in Somaliland capital of Hargeysa

  116
By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 21:25
Foreign Minister Wu inking Taiwan-Somaliland Medical Cooperation Agreement. (MOFA photo)

Foreign Minister Wu inking Taiwan-Somaliland Medical Cooperation Agreement. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will send medical experts to Somaliland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced, in the latest development in its year-long relationship with the Horn of Africa country.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Somaliland Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Liban Yousuf Osman on Wednesday (June 16) signed the Taiwan-Somaliland Medical Cooperation Agreement.

The medical team will be based at a hospital in the Somaliland capital of Hargeysa. Its members will train healthcare workers there, according to MOFA.

During the signing ceremony, Wu called medical cooperation a key area of collaboration between the two sides, according to CNA. The minister also mentioned that Taiwan started an initiative in Somaliland last year focused on bringing down its high maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Osman wrote on Twitter afterward that the agreement "marks a significant milestone in Somaliland-Taiwan friendship & strategic partnership."

No timeline has been set for the medical mission, and the ministry is currently carrying out relevant procedures in accordance with the Conclusion of Treaties Act, according to MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安). After the plan has the approval of the Cabinet, the ministry will hash out the details related to implementation with the Somaliland authorities.

Taiwan surprised many last year when it announced it was establishing ties with Somaliland. The two quickly moved to open representative offices in each other's territory by the end of the summer.

Although claimed by Somalia, Somaliland declared itself independent in 1991 as the civil war-wracked Somalia descended into a failed state. Today, Somaliland is a self-ruled democracy with its own military, currency, and diplomatic missions. Like Taiwan, however, it has struggled to gain widespread diplomatic recognition.
Taiwan Somaliland relations
Somaliland
MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
2021/06/11 18:15
Taiwan pledges to be trustworthy partner in global democratic community
Taiwan pledges to be trustworthy partner in global democratic community
2021/06/10 17:37
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
2021/06/10 15:03
Foreign ministry refutes rumor Taiwan insisted 1.24 million vaccine doses from Japan sufficient
Foreign ministry refutes rumor Taiwan insisted 1.24 million vaccine doses from Japan sufficient
2021/06/08 11:10
China alleges Taiwan plan to supply allies from own vaccine stockpile during shortage
China alleges Taiwan plan to supply allies from own vaccine stockpile during shortage
2021/06/06 19:09

Updated : 2021-06-17 22:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Update: 18 Taiwanese die after getting AstraZeneca dose over past 3 days
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions