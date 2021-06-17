Alexa
Taiwanese diva A-Mei appears on Times Square LED billboard

Spotify campaign seeks to boost women’s success on billboard charts

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 15:08
Taiwanese aboriginal singer A-Mei graces Times Square billboard on June 16, 2021. (Facebook, A-mei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a marketing campaign aimed at advancing the interests of female musicians, Taiwanese singer (張惠妹) appeared Wednesday (June 16) on a giant Spotify LED billboard in New York’s Times Square.

In celebration of International Women's Day in April, the music platform launched the "EQUAL Global Music Program," according to a press release. The campaign is releasing localized playlists worldwide that feature female artists, with a different one on the cover each month.

A Spotify-funded study at the University of Southern California has shown that only in five artists on the charts are women. With the aim of altering this dynamic, the streaming company chose to release the EQUAL playlists, which gather artists from over 50 countries.

A-Mei, Taiwan’s most famous aboriginal singer and producer, was chosen for an appearance on the LED billboard at Times Square. She expressed her gratitude to Spotify on Facebook and urged fans to “support female musicians with me.”

The four-hour playlist in Taiwan features A-Mei’s song "Huan Huan" (緩緩), as well as 49 other hits from Hebe (田馥甄), Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), and Gloria Tang Tsz-kei (鄧紫棋), among others. The playlist also includes “EQUAL US,” which features Joy Oladokun on its cover, as well as Jorja Smith’s "EQUAL Global."
