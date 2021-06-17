Alexa
21 more migrant workers test positive for COVID in Miaoli County

490 cases have now been reported in Miaoli County, 318 in Zhunan Township

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/17 13:15
(Facebook, Tseng Wen-hsueh photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Miaoli County on Wednesday (June 16) announced that 21 more foreign migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At a press conference that afternoon, Miaoli County Magistrate Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said 21 foreign workers at high-tech factories who have been undergoing quarantine in government facilities have tested positive. Of these, 19 are men and two are women.

Hsu stressed that all have been secluded in quarantine centers for eight to 12 days. Therefore, he concluded said that local communities need not worry about transmission from these cases.

As of Wednesday, 490 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Miaoli County, 81 percent of whom are foreign workers. According to the Miaoli County Government, Zhunan Township, where the initial outbreak occurred among migrant workers, has had 318 cases.

Neighboring Toufen City comes in second with 131 cases, followed by Zaqiao Township with 21 and Houlong Township with 10. Among Miaoli County's 18 townships and cities, nine have yet to report a single case of the disease.
Updated : 2021-06-17 13:49 GMT+08:00

