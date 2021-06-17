US lawmakers reintroduce Taiwan Defense Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Republicans in both houses of Congress have introduced twin bills to ensure the U.S. provides adequate military deterrence to discourage China from attempting an invasion of Taiwan.

Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday (June 16) announced that he is again introducing the Taiwan Defense Act "following new signs of China's increasing belligerence in the Asia-Pacific and imperial ambitions worldwide." The China hawk referenced China's incursion into Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Tuesday (June 15), which saw the participation of the largest number of Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft yet.

Calling Taiwan a "steadfast partner" of the U.S. in its efforts to maintain a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the bill says that if China forcibly unifies with Taiwan, it would mean not only the end of "one of the great exemplars of freedom and democracy," but also tip the regional balance of power against the U.S. and its allies; additionally, it would inhibit American access to markets and trade routes in the region and bring "economic hardship on middle-class and working-class Americans and [increase] the ability of the People's Republic of China to intrude into political life in the United States," the bill states.

The legislation cites top defense analysts and officials in both the Trump and Biden administrations who believe a Chinese invasion would likely be launched quickly, with the aim of entrenching PLA forces in the country and making any counteroffensive by U.S. and allied forces costly. Concern that such a fait accompli could take place, and soon, mounted in both the Trump and Biden administrations, the bill states, citing former Indo-Pacific Command chief Phil Davidson's warning earlier this year that China could make such an attempt as early as 2027.

The author asserts that the bill supports the spirit of the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which requires the U.S. to maintain the capacity to "resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of the people on Taiwan." It also quoted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said in January that a "combat-credible, forward deterrent posture is instrumental to the United States military's ability to deter, and if necessary, deny a fait accompli scenario."

To uphold the Taiwan Relations Act is to prevent a Chinese fait accompli, and the Defense Department must place a higher priority on this, according to the bill, and make this priority clear to the Chinese authorities. It warns that failure to do so would undermine the U.S.' security commitments with other nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The act is co-sponsored by Senators John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Steve Daines of Montana, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. U.S. Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who reintroduced the House of Representatives version of the act, said in a hearing Wednesday that "Taiwan's liberty is a vital national interest of the United States, and the Taiwan Defense Act ensures America maintains the capability to deny a CCP [Chinese Communist Party] invasion."

Hawley and Gallagher previously introduced the Taiwan Defense Act in the Senate and House, respectively, in June of last year. However, both bills died at the end of the legislative session in January.