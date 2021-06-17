AXA AFFIN offers COVID-19 Complimentary Support Fund to assist its customers and to spur vaccination

Complimentary Support Fund is exclusively for AXA AFFIN Life Insurance customers with medical policies

Customers affected by COVID-19 will have access to funds totalling RM200,000*

To spur vaccination, the fund is applicable for vaccination complications or side effects





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 17 June 2021 - The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country has further prompted AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad to continue reaching out to meet the immediate needs of its customers by offering an extended COVID-19 Complimentary Support Fund. Initially introduced in February 2021, the Complimentary Support Fund has now doubled up its total fund amounting to RM200,000 exclusively for its customers with an AXA AFFIN medical policy. The funds will be dispersed at no additional cost to customers affected by COVID-19 or those who have complications or side effects arising after their COVID-19 vaccination.

The fund is available from now until 31 August 2021 or when the fund is fully exhausted, whichever comes first.

The key aim is to support the health and well-being of AXA AFFIN Life Insurance customers by providing immediate relief in the form of cash assistance.

The complimentary support offers cash assistance*, including: -

RM1,000 cash if quarantine in a government designated quarantine centre due to COVID-19

RM2,000 cash if quarantined in a government or private hospital due to COVID-19

RM10,000 cash for our customers' immediate family if Death due to COVID-19**

Up to RM10,000 for ICU hospitalisation due to COVID-19***

RM2,000 cash for stroke due to COVID-19 vaccination side effects****

FREE COVID-19 PCR Test worth RM190





"We are pledging this fund as we know it will make a difference to our customers. It is crucial to get these vital funds quickly into their hands to help ease some of the burden and anxiety should their health be affected by the COVID-19 infection or the vaccination," said Kelvin Wong, Officer-in-Charge, AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad.





For more information, log on to www.axa.com.my or contact your nearest AXA AFFIN Life Insurance agents.





*Terms & conditions apply

**Cash Assistance of RM10,000 for Death due to COVID-19 shall end on 30 June 2021.

***RM10,000 for non-digital channel medical policyholder and RM3,000 for digital channel medical policyholder.

****The vaccine must be authorised or comes from the National COVID-19 immunisation programme, Malaysia and must be administered in Malaysia. The side effects must manifest within 14 days after the vaccination is administered.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 153,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 54 countries. In 2020, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 96.7 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 4.3 billion. AXA had Euro 1,032 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 – Bloomberg: CS FP – Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.





The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).





ABOUT AXA AFFIN LIFE INSURANCE BERHAD

Incorporated in February 2006, AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad is a joint venture company between AFFIN Bank Berhad and AXA Group, a worldwide financial protection leader, which is headquartered in Paris. Leveraging on the AXA Group's strength as a financial protection expert and AFFIN Bank's local knowledge and diversified network, AXA AFFIN Life is focused on helping individuals manage risk and achieve their financial goals. AXA AFFIN Life will strive to build close and lasting relationship with its customers, offering them care, support and advice with the highest standard of professional ethics.





#AXAAFFINLifeInsuranceBerhad