Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sports Illustrated branching out into ticket marketplace

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 07:49
Sports Illustrated branching out into ticket marketplace

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated is branching out into the sports and entertainment ticket marketplace.

Authentic Brand Groups, which manages the Sports Illustrated brand, announced Wednesday it is teaming up with Venmo to launch SI Tix. The new ticket reseller site arrives at a time when more venues are going to full capacity and easing COVID-19 health restrictions.

SI Tix will charge a $10 transaction fee for all tickets purchased via Venmo and will offer a full refund if an event is canceled.

“The live events industry is continuing to make a safe return, and it’s evident fans have never been more excited to experience their favorite teams, musicians and shows, live and in-person,” David Lane, CEO of SI Tix, said in a statement. “Our commitment with SI Tix is to put fans first, connecting the largest audience of buyers and sellers in the industry."

Tickets purchased using PayPal and credit or debit cards will be charged a processing fee.

Besides ticketing, the SI name is associated with a film studio, Mitchell & Ness and Topps. It also signed a deal with UNKNWN, an apparel brand launched by LeBron James that includes a sweatshirt that shows James gracing the SI cover for the first time back in 2002.

Sports Illustrated joins a ticket marketplace that already includes StubHub, Ticketmaster, Seat Geek and Live Nation.

SI Tix is now live online at sitickets.com, and the SI Tix mobile app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.

Updated : 2021-06-17 09:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5