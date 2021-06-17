Alexa
Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 04:28
MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.

Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”

The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.

He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

