By Associated Press
2021/06/17 04:21
Oracle, La-Z-Boy fall; General Motors, Rambus rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Oracle Corp., down $4.56 to $77.08.

Investors were disappointed by the software maker's first-quarter profit forecast.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down $4.94 to $37.34.

The furniture company warned investors that supply chain problems and higher materials prices could hurt profit margins.

General Motors Co., up 95 cents to $61.76.

The auto maker will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories.

Carnival Corp., up 67 cents to $29.28.

The cruise operator's Cunard line gave investors an encouraging update on its plan to resume operations.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., up $1.17 to $35.98.

The animal health company is buying Kindred Biosciences for about $440 million.

Rambus Inc., up $1.67 to $21.94.

The memory chip designer is buying back $100 million of its stock and purchasing digital technology company PLDA.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp., down $1.58 to 24.07.

The chip products maker received an order from the U.S. government to halt its sale to Wise Road Capital, pending a review.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $3.91 to $523.58.

The biotechnology company slipped, despite encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 treatment.

Updated : 2021-06-17 06:11 GMT+08:00

