Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

North Carolina police officer shoots, kills man after chase

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 03:54
North Carolina police officer shoots, kills man after chase

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A man died Wednesday after being shot by a police officer who chased him after trying to serve warrants, a North Carolina police chief said.

Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey said Bessemer City police went to an address to serve warrants on an individual, the Gaston Gazette reported. Ramey said a foot chase began and continued about two blocks to a location near a cemetery.

The chief said the man was shot at around 8:45 a.m. in an area between two homes and was taken to a hospital where he died.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Ramey. Police haven’t identified the man or said whether he was armed, and Ramey's office referred questions to Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis, who wasn't available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Bessemer City police and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the shooting.

Updated : 2021-06-17 06:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli