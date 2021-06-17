Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/06/17 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 155.45 Up 2.20
Jul 151.80 154.30 151.30 153.35 Up 2.15
Sep 158.45 Up 2.25
Sep 153.85 156.35 153.35 155.45 Up 2.20
Dec 156.95 159.30 156.35 158.45 Up 2.25
Mar 159.90 161.95 158.95 161.10 Up 2.30
May 161.50 163.25 160.35 162.40 Up 2.30
Jul 163.00 164.15 161.45 163.50 Up 2.35
Sep 162.80 165.20 162.60 164.40 Up 2.50
Dec 164.65 166.40 163.80 165.60 Up 2.75
Mar 165.50 166.90 165.50 166.70 Up 3.00
May 166.50 167.40 166.50 167.40 Up 3.15
Jul 167.00 167.95 167.00 167.95 Up 3.25
Sep 167.50 168.50 167.50 168.50 Up 3.30
Dec 167.90 169.15 167.90 169.15 Up 3.40
Mar 169.30 Up 3.40
May 169.30 Up 3.40

Updated : 2021-06-17 04:36 GMT+08:00

