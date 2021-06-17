New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|155.45
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|151.80
|154.30
|151.30
|153.35
|Up
|2.15
|Sep
|158.45
|Up
|2.25
|Sep
|153.85
|156.35
|153.35
|155.45
|Up
|2.20
|Dec
|156.95
|159.30
|156.35
|158.45
|Up
|2.25
|Mar
|159.90
|161.95
|158.95
|161.10
|Up
|2.30
|May
|161.50
|163.25
|160.35
|162.40
|Up
|2.30
|Jul
|163.00
|164.15
|161.45
|163.50
|Up
|2.35
|Sep
|162.80
|165.20
|162.60
|164.40
|Up
|2.50
|Dec
|164.65
|166.40
|163.80
|165.60
|Up
|2.75
|Mar
|165.50
|166.90
|165.50
|166.70
|Up
|3.00
|May
|166.50
|167.40
|166.50
|167.40
|Up
|3.15
|Jul
|167.00
|167.95
|167.00
|167.95
|Up
|3.25
|Sep
|167.50
|168.50
|167.50
|168.50
|Up
|3.30
|Dec
|167.90
|169.15
|167.90
|169.15
|Up
|3.40
|Mar
|169.30
|Up
|3.40
|May
|169.30
|Up
|3.40