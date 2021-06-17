BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2422 Down 6 Jul 2373 2373 2311 2347 Down 26 Sep 2466 Down 3 Sep 2430 2430 2396 2422 Down 6 Dec 2470 2472 2443 2466 Down 3 Mar 2482 2486 2458 2481 Up 2 May 2486 2491 2462 2486 Up 2 Jul 2488 2492 2464 2489 Up 2 Sep 2487 2488 2462 2487 Up 1 Dec 2481 2484 2457 2482 Up 1 Mar 2454 2476 2449 2476 Down 3 May 2482 Down 3