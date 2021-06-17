BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2422
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2373
|2373
|2311
|2347
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2466
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2430
|2430
|2396
|2422
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2470
|2472
|2443
|2466
|Down
|3
|Mar
|2482
|2486
|2458
|2481
|Up
|2
|May
|2486
|2491
|2462
|2486
|Up
|2
|Jul
|2488
|2492
|2464
|2489
|Up
|2
|Sep
|2487
|2488
|2462
|2487
|Up
|1
|Dec
|2481
|2484
|2457
|2482
|Up
|1
|Mar
|2454
|2476
|2449
|2476
|Down
|3
|May
|2482
|Down
|3