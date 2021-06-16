Alexa
Du Plessis ruled out of PSL due to concussion

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 23:44
ABU DHABi, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League because of a concussion.

Du Plessis collided with one of his Quetta Gladiators teammates while fielding during a game against Peshawar Zalmi last Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital and later said on Twitter that he had a “concussion with some memory loss.”

The team said Wednesday that its “star batsman will be flying back to South Africa,” and the franchise wished him well.

Du Plessis, who played for Peshawar last year, had a below-par season by scoring 76 runs in five matches.

Quetta all-rounder Andre Russell was diagnosed with a concussion in an earlier league game against Islamabad when he was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Muhammad Musa.

Since then, Russell has missed two matches. Quetta faces Multan Sultans later Wednesday.

Quetta is at the bottom of the table with four points from eight matches.

