Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

By Associated Press
2021/06/17 00:10
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo, Southwest airlines jets are stored at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airli...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Ai...

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo, Southwest airlines jets are stored at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airli...

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Ai...

DALLAS (AP) — Passengers on Southwest Airlines continued to deal with canceled flights and delays Wednesday, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.

As of midmorning Central time, Southwest had canceled nearly 300 flights and more than 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. Combined, that's about one-fifth of the airline's schedule for Wednesday.

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about long delays — and also report that Southwest's online sweepstakes promotion didn't seem to be working either.

A Southwest spokesman said the airline fixed what it termed a network-connectivity issue that cropped up Tuesday but was still experiencing cancelations and delays as it worked to resume normal operations.

While Southwest's problems on Wednesday were far more extensive than at other U.S. airlines — American canceled about 40 flights and delayed nearly 90 more, according to FlightAware — it was an improvement over the previous two days.

A problem with weather data supplied by a contractor caused Southwest to delay about 1,500 flights Monday. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded Southwest flights and the airline canceled about 560 flights and delayed 1,800 more over the network issue.

Updated : 2021-06-17 01:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals