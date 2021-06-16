Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Rutgers to allow full capacity for football

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 23:36
The Latest: Rutgers to allow full capacity for football

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Rutgers will be allowed to play its football games this season with packed crowds.

The Big Ten Conference school announced the plan Wednesday after getting updated guidance from the state of New Jersey allowing outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. The Scarlet Knights will host six home games at SHI Stadium, including a Thursday night game against Temple on Sept. 2.

Rutgers also will play Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland at home. The stadium has a capacity of 52,454.

The last time the Scarlet Knights played a home game with the stadium open to the public with no limitations was against Michigan State in the season finale in 2019.

Rutgers posted a 3-6 record last season in Greg Schiano’s return as coach. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from going to the home games, though a small number of family members were allowed to attend.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-17 01:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
Japan considers second donation of COVID vaccines to Taiwan
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals