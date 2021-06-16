Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia player Fernandes hospitalized after fall at Euro 2020

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 22:44
Russia's Mario Fernandes is carried off the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia at the Gazprom Are...
Paramedics carry on a stretcher Russia's Mario Fernandes after his injuring during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and ...
Russia's Mario Fernandes lays on the ground after his injuring during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Finland at th...
Russia's Mario Fernandes is carried off the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia at the Gazprom Are...

Russia's Mario Fernandes is carried off the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia at the Gazprom Are...

Paramedics carry on a stretcher Russia's Mario Fernandes after his injuring during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and ...

Russia's Mario Fernandes lays on the ground after his injuring during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Finland at th...

Russia's Mario Fernandes is carried off the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia at the Gazprom Are...

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russia defender Mario Fernandes was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after landing on his back in a fall Wednesday during a European Championship game against Finland.

The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back. He was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.

The Russian team said Fernandes is suspected of having damaged part of his upper spine and was taken to the hospital for an examination.

The injury could add to personnel problems for Russia.

Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday. Defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a pre-tournament friendly. Winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-16 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 167 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report