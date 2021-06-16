Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4
Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4
Washington 2 1 2 8 5 5
Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1
Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6
Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7
North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3
Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8
Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-16 23:44 GMT+08:00

