|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ch - clinched championship
___
Brentford vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|46
|29
|10
|7
|75
|36
|97
|Watford
|46
|27
|10
|9
|63
|30
|91
|Brentford
|46
|24
|15
|7
|79
|42
|87
|Swansea
|46
|23
|11
|12
|56
|39
|80
|Barnsley
|46
|23
|9
|14
|58
|50
|78
|Bournemouth
|46
|22
|11
|13
|73
|46
|77
|Reading
|46
|19
|13
|14
|62
|54
|70
|Cardiff
|46
|18
|14
|14
|66
|49
|68
|QPR
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|55
|68
|Middlesbrough
|46
|18
|10
|18
|55
|53
|64
|Millwall
|46
|15
|17
|14
|47
|52
|62
|Luton Town
|46
|17
|11
|18
|41
|52
|62
|Preston
|46
|18
|7
|21
|49
|56
|61
|Stoke
|46
|15
|15
|16
|50
|52
|60
|Blackburn
|46
|15
|12
|19
|65
|54
|57
|Coventry
|46
|14
|13
|19
|49
|61
|55
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|12
|16
|18
|37
|45
|52
|Birmingham
|46
|13
|13
|20
|37
|61
|52
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|6
|25
|46
|68
|51
|Huddersfield
|46
|12
|13
|21
|50
|71
|49
|Derby
|46
|11
|11
|24
|36
|58
|44
|Wycombe
|46
|11
|10
|25
|39
|69
|43
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|9
|26
|44
|60
|42
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|12
|11
|23
|40
|61
|41
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|46
|27
|8
|11
|80
|38
|89
|Peterborough
|46
|26
|9
|11
|83
|46
|87
|Blackpool
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|37
|80
|Sunderland
|46
|20
|17
|9
|70
|42
|77
|Lincoln
|46
|22
|11
|13
|69
|50
|77
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|8
|16
|77
|56
|74
|Charlton
|46
|20
|14
|12
|70
|56
|74
|Portsmouth
|46
|21
|9
|16
|65
|51
|72
|Ipswich
|46
|19
|12
|15
|46
|46
|69
|Gillingham
|46
|19
|10
|17
|63
|60
|67
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|18
|13
|15
|63
|68
|67
|Crewe
|46
|18
|12
|16
|56
|61
|66
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|18
|11
|17
|64
|62
|65
|Doncaster
|46
|19
|7
|20
|63
|67
|64
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|16
|12
|18
|49
|46
|60
|Burton Albion
|46
|15
|12
|19
|61
|73
|57
|Shrewsbury
|46
|13
|15
|18
|50
|57
|54
|Plymouth
|46
|14
|11
|21
|53
|80
|53
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|12
|15
|19
|54
|70
|51
|Wigan
|46
|13
|9
|24
|54
|77
|48
|Rochdale
|46
|11
|14
|21
|61
|78
|47
|Northampton
|46
|11
|12
|23
|41
|67
|45
|Swindon
|46
|13
|4
|29
|55
|89
|43
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|10
|8
|28
|40
|70
|38
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|46
|24
|10
|12
|61
|39
|82
|Cambridge United
|46
|24
|8
|14
|73
|49
|80
|Bolton
|46
|23
|10
|13
|59
|50
|79
|Morecambe
|46
|23
|9
|14
|69
|58
|78
|Newport County
|46
|20
|13
|13
|57
|42
|73
|Forest Green
|46
|20
|13
|13
|59
|51
|73
|Tranmere
|46
|20
|13
|13
|55
|50
|73
|Salford
|46
|19
|14
|13
|54
|34
|71
|Exeter
|46
|18
|16
|12
|71
|50
|70
|Carlisle
|46
|18
|12
|16
|60
|51
|66
|Leyton Orient
|46
|17
|10
|19
|53
|55
|61
|Crawley Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|56
|62
|61
|Port Vale
|46
|17
|9
|20
|57
|57
|60
|Stevenage
|46
|14
|18
|14
|41
|41
|60
|Bradford
|46
|16
|11
|19
|48
|53
|59
|Mansfield Town
|46
|13
|19
|14
|57
|55
|58
|Harrogate Town
|46
|16
|9
|21
|52
|61
|57
|Oldham
|46
|15
|9
|22
|72
|81
|54
|Walsall
|46
|11
|20
|15
|45
|53
|53
|Colchester
|46
|11
|18
|17
|44
|61
|51
|Barrow
|46
|13
|11
|22
|53
|59
|50
|Scunthorpe
|46
|13
|9
|24
|41
|64
|48
|Southend
|46
|10
|15
|21
|29
|58
|45
|Grimsby Town
|46
|10
|13
|23
|37
|69
|43
___