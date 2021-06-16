WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Las Vegas
|9
|3
|.750
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Dallas
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Los Angeles
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
___
Seattle 87, Indiana 70
Chicago 105, Minnesota 89
Las Vegas 100, New York 78
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.