WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727
New York 6 5 .545 2
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Chicago 5 7 .417
Washington 4 6 .400
Indiana 1 12 .077 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846
Las Vegas 9 3 .750
Phoenix 5 6 .455 5
Dallas 5 6 .455 5
Los Angeles 4 5 .444 5
Minnesota 4 6 .400

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 87, Indiana 70

Chicago 105, Minnesota 89

Las Vegas 100, New York 78

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-16 23:43 GMT+08:00

