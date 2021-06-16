Euro Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Turkey 0, Italy 3
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Turkey vs. Wales, 1600 GMT
Italy vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 1600 GMT
Italy vs. Wales, 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Finland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
Finland vs. Russia, 1300 GMT
Denmark vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT
Russia vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT
Finland vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Austria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|North Macedonia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 1300 GMT
Netherlands vs. Austria, 1900 GMT
Ukraine vs. Austria, 1600 GMT
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
England 1, Croatia 0
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 1600 GMT
England vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT
Czech Republic vs. England, 1900 GMT
Croatia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Slovakia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sweden
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 1300 GMT
Spain vs. Poland, 1900 GMT
Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT
Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Hungary vs. France, 1300 GMT
Portugal vs. Germany, 1600 GMT
Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT
Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT