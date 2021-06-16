Alexa
US home construction posted moderate 3.6% gain in May

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/16 20:39
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose 3.6% in May as builders battled a surge in lumber prices that have made homes more expensive

The May increase left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Applications for building permits, looked to for indications of activity ahead, fell 3% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units.

Housing has been one of the standout performers during the pandemic-triggered recession.

