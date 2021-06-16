Pentagon mulls dedicated naval task force to check China: Report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Pentagon is mulling whether to deploy a dedicated naval task force to the Pacific to check China’s growing military ambitions, according to a Politico report.

The designation of an official military operation is also being considered, which would ease access to funding and resources, Politico wrote, citing sources close to the matter. Neither plan is yet finalized, a defense official told the newspaper.

The Pentagon’s China Task Force, commissioned by President Biden in March of this year, reportedly spurred the discussions of the potential moves. One of the purposes of the dedicated naval task force would be to prevent vessels from being redeployed to other regions when intermittent crises occur elsewhere, according to Eldridge Colby, a former Trump Pentagon official who spoke to Politico.

It would have “bureaucratic oomph to say ‘hey, no [Central Command], just because you have a knee-jerk reaction to something happening you can’t steal our assets,” Colby said.

The naval task force would take as a model the Standing Naval Forces Atlantic, a NATO force operational during the Cold War that patrolled the waters around Europe and was comprised of six to 10 ships at any given time from various countries, according to the report.