EU to add Taiwan, US to safe travel list

Quarantine, COVID test requirements still possible

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 20:08
European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 

European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Union will soon upgrade eight countries and areas, including Taiwan and the United States, to a list of nations from which non-essential travel will be allowed, reports said Wednesday (June 16).

The planned changes were the result of a regular review of the COVID-19 pandemic by EU governments, CNA reported. Among the criteria for making the list is having the level of COVID cases be below 75 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

Hong Kong and Macau will also feature on the updated list without a requirement for reciprocal treatment of EU citizens, while the other new countries will be Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Lebanon.

While EU nations are advised to end travel restrictions for arrivals from the countries on the list, it is non-binding, and they can still demand quarantines and COVID tests.

Countries already on the list are Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and Rwanda.
