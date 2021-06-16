Alexa
Watford signs defender Danny Rose to 2-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 19:16
LONDON (AP) — Watford signed Danny Rose to a two-year contract Wednesday following the defender's departure from Tottenham.

The 30-year-old left back had been released at the end of his contract after spending 14 years with the Premier League club.

Rose last played a Premier League match while on loan at Newcastle in the second half of the 2019-20 season after it became clear he wasn't in then-Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho's long-term plans.

The former England international spent last season training with Tottenham's under-23 team. His contract with Watford, where he played on loan in 2008-09, takes effect July 1.

Rose has made 29 England appearances, including five during the team's semifinal run at the 2018 World Cup.

Watford finished second in the Championship to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

