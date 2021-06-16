Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece: Public workers strike over proposed labor law

By Associated Press
2021/06/16 18:54
A seaman cleans the entrance of a docked ferry during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Greece's b...
A fisherman sits on the dock during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Greece's biggest labor union...
A man reads a newspaper in front of a docked ferry during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Greece...
A man speaking on his mobile phone is reflected in a puddle during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 202...

A seaman cleans the entrance of a docked ferry during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Greece's b...

A fisherman sits on the dock during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Greece's biggest labor union...

A man reads a newspaper in front of a docked ferry during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Greece...

A man speaking on his mobile phone is reflected in a puddle during a 24-hour labor strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Wednesday, June 16, 202...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 24-hour strike in Greece disrupted transportation and other services as public sector workers walked off the job to protest a new labor law that lawmakers plan to vote on Wednesday.

The strike affected all modes of public transportation, including ferries to and from the Greek islands. Organizers exempted teachers involved in university entrance exams so as not to disrupt the process for students.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Athens on Wednesday morning. More protests were scheduled for the afternoon.

Unions and the main opposition left-wing Syriza party say the new law would erode longstanding worker rights and legal protections, make it more difficult for strikes to be called, and threaten Greece's eight-hour work day and maintaining Sundays as a non-work day.

The center-right government says the legislation would modernize antiquated labor laws that in some cases were written more than a century ago. It argues the law would allow for more flexibility in the working week, expand paternity rights, make it easier for employees to report workplace harassment and provide greater safeguards and rights for many workers.

The government also says the new regulations on strikes will prevent single unions from severely disrupting essential services such as garbage collection and public transportation.

Updated : 2021-06-16 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip