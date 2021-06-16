Taiwan likely to manufacture COVID home test kit

The FDA is looking at Taiwanese-made COVID home test kits (CNA, New Taipei Social Welfare Department photo) The FDA is looking at Taiwanese-made COVID home test kits (CNA, New Taipei Social Welfare Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese manufacturer is applying to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to produce a COVID-19 home test kit in the country, reports said Wednesday (June 16).

While the first two foreign-made test kits could arrive in Taiwan within a week, about 10 other manufacturers have contacted the FDA, with the list including at least one Taiwanese company, per Radio Taiwan International.

Encouraging members of the public to test themselves at home for the coronavirus is one of the policies currently promoted by the Central Epidemic Command Center.

The FDA said it was embarking on a speedy review process of the applications for the home testing devices in order to help with the campaign against the current COVID surge. While the imported products were expected to arrive soon, they still needed to be labeled in Chinese, with the FDA also asking manufacturers to record instructional videos about the correct usage of their testing kits.

The government has ramped up both testing and vaccinations in order to clamp down on local COVID infections, which fell below the mark of 200 per day over the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday.