Vendors to release affordable 5G phones in Taiwan

Samsung and Vivo both releasing cheaper 5G alternatives

  191
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/16 18:05
(Samsung photo)

(Samsung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As 5G gains more market share in telecommunications, two vendors are offering entry-level 5G smartphones at wallet-friendly prices in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Samsung said it has introduced a complete lineup of 5G smartphones to the Taiwan market, where the Galaxy A series has gained market recognition with affordable prices and flagship specifications. Of the top-10 best-selling smartphones in Taiwan in April, four were members of the Galaxy A series, the South Korean company added.

Optimistic about consumer momentum switching from 4G to 5G, Samsung on Wednesday (June 16) announced the rollout of the Galaxy A22 5G, which features a 6.6-inch screen, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

To make it easier for consumers to embrace 5G, the company has set the price for the Galaxy A22 5G at NT$6,990 (US$241). The product will be available from the second half of June.

CNA reported that Vivo will release its entry-level 5G smartphone, the vivo Y52 5G, to the Taiwan market on June 21. The phone features a 6.58-inch screen with a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is tailored to the needs of teleconferencing and online learning. The price is set at NT$7,990.
5G smartphones
Samsung
Galaxy A
Galaxy A22 5G
vivo
vivo Y52 5G

Updated : 2021-06-16 20:17 GMT+08:00

