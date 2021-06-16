Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French conspiracist accused in kidnapping expelled home

By LORI HINNANT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/16 16:20
French conspiracist accused in kidnapping expelled home

PARIS (AP) — A Frenchman accused of inspiring the kidnapping of a young girl arrived in his home country Wednesday to face changes following his expulsion from Malaysia.

France had issued an Interpol arrest notice for Remy Daillet-Wiedemann, who was detained on immigration charges by Malaysia after living for several years in the Southeast Asian country. His return was delayed by 48 hours in transit in Singapore over concerns about his pregnant partner's health.

Prosecutors accuse Daillet-Wiedemann of helping organize the mid-April abduction of an 8-year-old girl in eastern France on behalf of her mother, who had lost custody of the child. The girl and mother were found in Switzerland a few days later.

His lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, said Daillet-Wiedemann, his partner and three children were forced out of their hotel in Singapore and onto a commercial flight that landed Wednesday morning at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport.

Daillet-Wiedemann was to be transferred immediately to the city of Nancy, in eastern France, prosecutors said.

Basson-Larbi has described the allegations against his client as purely political.

Some of the people accused of organizing the kidnapping believe that French child protective services are part of a government cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cited Daillet-Wiedemann as the key inspiration for their plan to reunite the girl and her mother.

In a video soon after the child was located, Daillet-Wiedemann praised the abduction but did not mention any direct involvement.

Updated : 2021-06-16 19:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
Half of Taiwan's cram school teachers may lose their jobs
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
132 local COVID cases lowest in Taiwan since Level 3 began
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Taiwan reports 185 local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
28 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
Foreign students not included in vaccine rollout in Taiwan
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
President Tsai denies rumor she opted for Pfizer jab
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
CECC mulls lowering Taiwan's alert level in certain regions
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 new COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
Taiwan’s top weather official sparks controversy with hiking trip
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report
5 Southeast Asian countries to consider procuring Taiwan’s COVID vaccines: Report